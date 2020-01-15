Stephen King On Oscars Nominees: ‘I Would Never Consider Diversity In Matters Of Art’

Stephen King may have unwittingly singled himself out as part of Hollywood’s diversity problem.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences received harsh criticism — once again — for its lack of women and people of color among this year’s Oscars nominees.

Shortly after the nominees were announced by presenter Issa Rae (who had quite the one-liner after naming those in the running for Best Director), the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite2020 began to trend on Twitter.

Amid the controversy, King decided to share his perspective on the social media platform. The wildly successful author began his argument by establishing himself as a member of the Academy, saying that he votes in three Oscar categories — Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay.

“For me, the diversity issue ― as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway ― did not come up,” King wrote of his rationale for the individuals he voted to nominate. He added a cliffhanger: “That said...”