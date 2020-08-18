'America: Endgame': Colbert Gives 2020 US Election A Terrifying New Movie Trailer

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has turned the upcoming US presidential election into an ominous fake movie trailer.

Based on “Avengers: Endgame,” the “Late Show” trailer features former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as Captain America facing off against President Donald Trump as Thanos.

And with the Democratic National Convention getting underway this week, the trailer has some of the biggest names in the party appearing as members of the Avengers.

Or as the “Late Show” calls it, “America: Endgame.”