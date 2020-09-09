More And More Of Bollywood Is Coming Out In Support Of Rhea Chakraborty

Screenshot/Getty Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest on Tuesday in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a slew of social media posts from members of the Hindi film industry, with many condemning the “witch-hunt” and media trial in the case. Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case after three days of questioning. Among those who voiced support for the actor were actors Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu and directors Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Shrivastava and writer Atika Chohan.

Watch | “Rhea Chakraborty is being made a scapegoat”: Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) pic.twitter.com/lwEjbpfsio — NDTV (@ndtv) September 8, 2020

Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him?how do you what was he going through?are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better 1/2 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him . And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far. Republic doesn’t inform our opinion. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

Covid cases.

GDP drop.

Actor who smokes ganja.



Decide which 'high' is most important. If you pick the first two, you will find that it's actually quite sobering. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) September 8, 2020

Correction. She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys 🙌🏼 https://t.co/6f8l7DncuI — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2020

Not abetment of suicide, not money laundering, not murder? Now I know why marijuana is not legalised in India yet. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 8, 2020

TV actor Kritika Kamra slammed the media for peddling “bloodlust and hate”.

The media has successfully pushed us into a bottomless pit of bloodlust and hate. We’re so far down in it that we see nothing, hear nothing, feel nothing. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) September 8, 2020

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who produced Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, offered to work with Chakraborty “when this is all over”.

#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 8, 2020

Producer Pritish Nandy called for justice for both Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

All charges against Rhea have failed. Murder? No evidence. Abetment to murder? She wasn’t there. Stealing Rs 15 crore? Sushant never got the money. What remains is drugs. None found on her. She’s ready for a test. Who was it for? Obvious, na?#justiceforSushant#JusticeForRhea — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) September 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Chakraborty was seen arriving at the NCB office in Mumbai wearing a black T-shirt which said “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you”. The message was echoed by several Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kubra Sait, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar on social media posts.

Because witches are always women. pic.twitter.com/o5SpyzXZ8e — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) September 8, 2020