Srinagar Encounter Leaves Kashmiris Homeless In The Middle Of Coronavirus

ASSOCIATED PRESS Kashmiri men douse the fire in a house which was destroyed in a gun-battle in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir ― Switching on the flashlight of her mobile phone, Shakeela searched for her husband’s medical prescriptions in the charred remains of her house in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Tuesday night.

The 50-year-old woman perused the rubble for about 30 minutes before she sat down on a pile of debris and said, “They have burnt everything. Oh my god, what will I do now? Where would I go? My husband is unwell and my children are young. Where do I take them in this (coronavirus) pandemic?”

Shakeela’s house was destroyed on the afternoon of 19 May in a gunfight between militants and Indian security forces in the densely populated neighbourhood of Nawakadal in Srinagar.

Two militants were killed in the 12-hour long joint operation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Three CRPF personnel and one policeman were injured, according to the J&K Police. This was the second operation to hunt for militants in Srinagar after the 2018 encounter in the Fateh Kadal locality that killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, a policeman and a civilian.

The militants in this encounter included Junaid Sehrai, a commander of the Pakistan-backed militant group Hizbul Mujahideen operating in Kashmir, and the son of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, chairman of the separatist group Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. His death comes two weeks after the former Hizbul Mujahideen chief in Kashmir Riyaz Naikoo was shot dead by Indian army personnel in his village in Pulwama district on 6 May.

On Tuesday, photos and videos of smoke and rubble posted on Twitter revealed the devastation wrought by gunfight and subsequent shelling in downtown Srinagar, where houses stand cheek by jowl in narrow lanes. Houses were destroyed, rendering people homeless in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic which is raging in the conflict-ridden Kashmir, but has not led to a lull in the violence.

It is unclear how many houses have been destroyed, but according to news reports and residents of Nawakadal the figures range from 12 to 22.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Director General of J&K Police Dilbagh Singh said the operation was “clean” and only one residential house caught fire.

On Wednesday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told HuffPost India that three or four residential houses were damaged. “The weather is quite hot and humid these days, so the wood catches fire immediately and it was a congested locality also,” he said.

Manoj Pandita, the J&K police spokesperson, said only the IGP, Kashmir and Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Haseeb Moghul, could comment on how many families have been rendered homeless and if the government will compensate them.

Moghul, refusing to comment, said the DGP had already spoken on the matter.

HuffPost India has also asked Kumar about compensation and alternate arrangements for those who have lost their homes in the encounter on 19 May. This report will be updated with his comments.

HuffPost India visited Nawakadal on Tuesday night and found piles of rubbles in its congested lanes. Locals told this reporter that at least 22 residential structures were either damaged or destroyed.

In Kashmir, home to seven million, the long-running conflict and the coronavirus are claiming lives in 2020.

Till 18 May, this year, 10 civilians, 26 security forces and 80 militants have been killed in J&K,according to the South Asian Terrorism Portal, run by the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi.

Since the first coronavirus case was recorded on 9 March till 20 May, 17 people havedied of the coronavirus in J&K, which was demoted from a state to a Union Territory (UT) by the Narendra Modi government last year. 1,289 coronavirus caseswere reported till 19 May. Four coronavirus deaths in the two days this week have set the Kashmir Valley on edge. The infected include policemen and doctors.

