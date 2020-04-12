Sri Lanka Makes Cremation Compulsory For COVID-19 Deaths

Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters People wearing protective masks wait in a line to withdraw cash from a mobile ATM machine on a truck near a village during the curfew imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 11

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat despite strong opposition from the Muslim community.

The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222) has been amended by a gazette issued by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, the government said.

The move followed protests from the island’s Muslim community which accused the authorities of violating Islamic burial rites.

The process of cremation is forbidden within Islam and Judaism, which require members of the faiths to be buried.

Wanniarachchi said that the body shall be burned at a temperature between 800 to 1200 degrees Celsius for a minimum period of 45 minutes to one hour.

He said that the cremation should take place at a cemetery or a place approved by the authorities.

The amended law prevents bodies from being handed over to anyone other than “to persons who undertake the necessary duties of cremation”.

The attire and non-reusable personal protective equipment used by persons who handle the corpse shall also be destroyed during cremation.

The leaders from the Muslim community wanted the government to follow the World Health Organisation guidelines on COVID-19 deaths which allowed both cremations and burials.

Sri Lanka has so far reported seven coronavirus death with over 203 confirmed cases.

With the first death of a Muslim from the disease the health authorities refused to bury claiming the disease can make contact with the water table.

At least three people, who died of coronavirus, were from the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the government announced that the island would continue to be in complete lockdown until April 16. This means people will have to celebrate the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 13 and 14 indoors.