As SpiceJet Also Bans Kunal Kamra, Twitter Asks 'What About Pragya'?

After stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was suspended from flying by SpiceJet and Air India on Tuesday, several Twitter users remembered the controversy over Malegaon blast accused and Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur’s seat allotment last month.

In December, after Thakur complained that SpiceJet denied her the seat she had booked on the flight, the airline clarified that the BJP leader was asked by the crew to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was in a wheelchair. Thakur had, however, refused and the flight was delayed by 45 minutes, it added.

A SpiceJet spokesperson had said then that the first row is the emergency row seat in the aircraft and is not allocated to passengers on wheelchairs.

“As the BJP MP had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff weren’t aware of the fact that she was a wheelchair passenger.”