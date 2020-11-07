Special Counsel Investigating Trump's Use Of White House For His Campaign

The Office of the Special Counsel has launched an investigation into allegations that President Donald Trump’s campaign violated federal law by using the White House as a campaign command center on Election Day.

The investigation was apparently launched in response to a complaint Tuesday from Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.).

The “Office of the Special Counsel informed me they’re investigating the Trump campaign’s use of the White House as an Election Day campaign command center and party room for violating the Hatch Act,” Pascrell said in a statement Thursday.

The Hatch Act limits the political activities of federal employees but does not apply to the president or vice president.

The Special Counsel’s Office offered no other details on the investigation.

Trump monitored election returns in the living room of the White House residence Tuesday — and then later addressed about 200 supporters in the East Room.

In addition, Trump’s campaign set up a “war room” in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just west of the White House, to monitor election returns. Trump was briefed Tuesday “in the White House residence and the Oval Office throughout the day by campaign officials,” Pascrell noted in his letter to the special counsel, Henry Kerner, and indicated it was almost impossible for White House staff not to be swept up in the campaign activity.

“These actions put executive branch officials at risk of blatant violations of the law, including the Hatch Act,” he wrote.