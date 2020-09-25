'Devastated': AR Rahman Leads Musicians And Singers In Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam

Music directors, composers and singers paid tribute to the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam who died in Chennai on Friday after COVID-19 complications. The singer was 74.
Music director AR Rahman, who began working with the singer in the 1990s, said he was “devastated” by the loss.
Balasubrahmanyam career spanned nearly six decades, having worked in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industries.
He held a Guinness World record for singing over 40,000 songs.
The singer was notably one of the few artists to work with music legends across various eras such as MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and Rahman.
Tamil music director Santhosh Narayanan who has composed music for films like Jigarthanda, Kaala, and Kabali, wrote:
Singer Krishh who has sung for films like Vettaikaaran, Sakkarakatti and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, wrote:
Music director GV Prakash Kumar who composed songs for Tamil films Kuselan, Aayirathil Oruvan, Aadukalam, and Visaaranai, wrote:
Music director Thaman S, who composed songs for Kick, Kick 2 and Bodyguard among several Tamil and Telugu films, wrote:
Music composer Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, known for his work in films like Thamizhan, Jilla and Viswasam, wrote: