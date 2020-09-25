'Devastated': AR Rahman Leads Musicians And Singers In Tribute To SP Balasubrahmanyam

Twitter AR Rahman with SP Balasubrahmanyam

Music directors, composers and singers paid tribute to the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam who died in Chennai on Friday after COVID-19 complications. The singer was 74.

Music director AR Rahman, who began working with the singer in the 1990s, said he was “devastated” by the loss.

Balasubrahmanyam career spanned nearly six decades, having worked in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industries.

He held a Guinness World record for singing over 40,000 songs.

The singer was notably one of the few artists to work with music legends across various eras such as MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and Rahman.

The voice I grew up listening to is gone!

RIP #SPBalasubrahmanyam #SPBhttps://t.co/jQMUB6EQdK — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) September 25, 2020

An era is over. Music will never be the same. World will never be the same. Words are not enough to Thank him for guiding me to be a better singer. Cannot think about a concert without your great & gracious presence. Condolences &prayers to Savithriamma,Charan,Pallavi & Family.🙏 pic.twitter.com/vIteV53TRf — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) September 25, 2020

Pratibhashaali gayak,madhurbhashi ,bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun.Humne kai gaane saath gaaye,kai shows kiye.Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de.Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 25, 2020

Tamil music director Santhosh Narayanan who has composed music for films like Jigarthanda, Kaala, and Kabali, wrote:

The greatest artist of our time has left us. Sincere condolences to SPB sir’s family, friends and the countless fans. Your music will stay with us as a treasure sir. #RIPSPB — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) September 25, 2020

Singer Krishh who has sung for films like Vettaikaaran, Sakkarakatti and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, wrote:

I have no words.. My heart bleeds.. Rest Well Uncle... Love you forever.. #ripspb pic.twitter.com/4ImNrQsOYm — KRISHH (@krishoffl) September 25, 2020

Music director GV Prakash Kumar who composed songs for Tamil films Kuselan, Aayirathil Oruvan, Aadukalam, and Visaaranai, wrote:

Your voice will stay on ... there is no end to it sir ... #ripspb pic.twitter.com/LKAWQoQsTP — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 25, 2020

Music director Thaman S, who composed songs for Kick, Kick 2 and Bodyguard among several Tamil and Telugu films, wrote:

WE LOST THE LEGEND AT

1:04PM

TODAY 🙏🏾#RIPSPB GAARU 😢 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 25, 2020

Music composer Immanuel Vasanth Dinakaran, known for his work in films like Thamizhan, Jilla and Viswasam, wrote:

Hard to believe that Legendary Singer,Composer SP Balasubramaniam Avl.,is no more. In deep grief and despair.Will truly cherish all the wonderful moments we had during our recording sessions uncle.Miss you...

இந்த இரவாவது நமக்காக பாடிக்கொண்டே இருந்த நிலா உறங்கட்டும்...#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/utM49Wa3la — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) September 25, 2020

A void that can never be replaced.

A voice that will forever echo in our hearts.



The world will miss the legend.#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/U60GD89KnK — Sony Music South (@SonyMusicSouth) September 25, 2020