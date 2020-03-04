Sophie Turner loves her husband Joe Jonas now, but there was a time when she absolutely despised the Jonas Brothers.

The “Game of Thrones” actor opened up about why she and her friends used to hate the music group for Elle magazine’s April cover story. Apparently, it all came down to warring boy bands.

“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans,” a laughing Turner told the magazine.

“There was this band in the U.K. called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans,” the actor explained. “Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

Turner harbored those hard feelings up until the first time she and Joe Jonas met, when she said she expected the musician to bring security with him and “be such a dick.”

Luckily, he just brought a friend and the group partied hard.