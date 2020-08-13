Sonia Gandhi Calls For Withdrawal Of Draft EIA 2020, Terms It 'Disastrous'

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of eroding the country’s environmental protection framework over the last six years.

In an op-ed published in The Hindu, Gandhi said that “protection of the environment must go hand in hand with promoting public health and access to dignified livelihoods for all”.

The Covid-19 pandemic, she said, should have made the government reconsider its environmental and public health governance, but alleged that clearances were being handed out during the lockdown without proper public consultations.

Calling the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), 2020 Notification “disastrous”, Gandhi said that it will unleash unprecedented devastation on the environment.

