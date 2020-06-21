Stunning Photos Of The Solar Eclipse From India And Across The World

The annular solar eclipse began at 10:19 am on Sunday.

The eclipse was visible from various part of northern India including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. PTI reported few prominent places within this narrow annularity path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh.

It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country, the report said.

Other countries like Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China also witnessed the eclipse.

Here are some stunning photos of the eclipse that took place on Sunday.