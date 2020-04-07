LIFESTYLE
How To Make The Best Of Social Distancing, According To Introverts

If you're an extrovert struggling with self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, introverts have advice for you.

As many have noted, introverts have a leg up when it comes to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic

While an extrovert is emotionally refuelled by spending time with others, introverts thrive and feel recharged by time alone. Staying indoors on the weekends or sticking to solo plans comes naturally to the introverts among us. 

This makes introverts perfectly suited to share some advice to those struggling with self-isolation and staying home for the foreseeable future. Below, we’ve rounded up 12 tried-and-true tips from introverts who feel at home, at home. 

1. Get serious about your hobbies and interests. 

“While, of course, a Friday night at home is not that big a deal for introverts who relish them, these are different times, for sure. Speaking generally, I am pushing past my aversion to the telephone and FaceTime in order to avoid getting too isolated, which can lead to depression for anyone, even introverts. But when it comes to that at-home Friday night, I’m enjoying this newfound time to get really serious about the novel I’ve been writing. One of my very favourite things to do these days is getting into bed early with my laptop (and maybe a glass of wine or cup of tea) and write. It feels so indulgent, and making progress feels great.” ― Sophia Dembling from Texas. Dembling is the author of “The Introvert’s Way: Living a Quiet Life in a Noisy World”

2. Embrace a pants-less existence.

“Instead of going out, I like to stay at home, on the couch, elbow-deep in popcorn, braless and pants-less while watching ‘The Office’ for the tenth time.” ― Jamie from New York City 

3. Get imaginative. Like, play-Tetris-with-your-furniture imaginative. 

“I live in Beijing, and after 43 days at home with my extroverted boyfriend, life couldn’t be funnier. We played Tetris with our furniture and moved the dinner table and two chairs onto our impossibly small balcony just because we refused to spend the day stuck inside. We squeezed onto the balcony with our books and computers, doing what we love. And to keep active, sometimes we’d go into the living room to play soccer (since it’s empty now). Anything is possible with some imagination! Re-arrange the furniture and make space for creativity. Your balcony and your home can be what you make them to be!” ― Marlene Martins from Beijing

4. Remind yourself that you’re a world of your own.

“Being a introvert is about self-love. The average person is programmed to go outside for enjoyment and pleasure, so you’ll first need to reprogram a little: When you look at time indoors as an introvert, you see an opportunity to recharge, read, clean, binge-watch documentaries and work on creative projects like painting. After spending enough time indoors working on yourself and your space, you’ll actually begin to enjoy staying in more than going out for fun.”   ―Christopher “The Fall Backup” Dwayne from Georgia

5. Play board games. 

“Need something to challenge, take your mind off the lockdown and provide you with lots of fun? Try some old-fashioned board games. Since the beginning of the lockdown, I’ve already been busy (re-)discovering Monopoly, a Wikipedia trivia game and Cluedo. Obviously, this works best if you’re in isolation with at least one other person. But even if you’re not, there are ways of making it work. Think Solitaire ― bonus points if you use real cards. Though if you can’t live without electronics or don’t have any games in the house, online games can still do the trick. Plus, you can play these with your friends without anyone needing to leave their homes.” ―Nele Giese from Germany

6. Stick to a schedule

“I prefer to stick to a schedule and use my time for self-care. My mornings begin with yoga and my nights end with writing. In between, I take advantage of the time to learn instruments and practice music, try home workouts, and recently stream video games. If you’re struggling with finding the motivation for a new activity, begin with doing it for at least five minutes..” ―Tára Gray from Alaska 

