'Sir' Movie Trailer: Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber Make Unlikely Lovers In This Festival Hit

The trailer of ‘Sir’ directed by Rohena Gera dropped online earlier today. Sharing the link, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote:

Such a lovely thought! Such a gripping story/trailer! Can't wait to see it unfold on the big screen! SIR, releasing in cinemas on 20 March: #SirTrailer https://t.co/wWUZfse3AP @RohenaGera @TillotamaShome @getkul @kamalgianc @PicturesPVR @PlatoonOneFilms @ZeeMusicCompany

The film explores the unlikely romance between Shome, a live-in maid and her seemingly prosperous employer, played by Gomber. Delving into the societal complexities that arise out of such an alliance, Sir is a heartfelt drama, which has already gained accolades the world over.

At the Cannes film festival in 2019. ‘Sir’ won the Gan Foundation award while Shome was awarded Best Actress award at the Brussels International Film Festival.

It releases in India on March 20 and is released by PVR Pictures and Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films.

Incidentally, Gera is the same filmmaker, who independently produced an advertisement featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Zakir Husain, Amitabh Bachchan among others which was an appeal for peace after the Gujarat riots in 2002.

