Why Singapore's Method To Combat Coronavirus Can't Be Used By Other Countries

ROSLAN RAHMAN via Getty Images Two women wearing protective facemasks, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, walk on the street in Singapore on February 14, 2020.

SINGAPORE — A day after Jeanhee Kim learned of a coronavirus case in her Singapore apartment block, she was visited by a distinguished-looking man she later learned was a senior government minister.

Kim, a 51-year old American who had just relocated to the island as the outbreak began, said the man had asked her how her family were feeling, gave her some surgical masks and reassured her that Singapore was on top of the situation.

Her experience exemplifies the fastidious approach taken to combat the outbreak in the city-state — which has included using police investigators and security cameras to help track and quarantine more than 2,500 people, and won international praise.

“Singapore is leaving no stone unturned,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

But experts say Singapore’s virus-fighting playbook cannot be easily copied in other countries that lack its geographic attributes, financial clout and wide-ranging state controls.

“If Singapore can’t contain it, I don’t see any country that can,” said Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.

INTRUSIVE

The densely packed island of 5.7 million has 84 coronavirus cases, the highest number outside mainland China, if the hundreds of infections on a cruise ship docked near Tokyo are excluded from Japan’s count.

But experts say Singapore’s high tally says more about its ability to detect the disease.

A recent study by Harvard University’s Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics estimates Singapore is picking up three times more cases than other countries due to its disease surveillance and contact-tracing capacity.

Size also matters — Singapore has less than a tenth the land area of the Chinese city of Wuhan where the virus first surfaced late last year and around half its population, making containment easier.

As a sovereign state that has been ruled by the same party since independence in 1965, it also maintains tight control over the movement of people into and out of the city and has strict laws to keep potential virus-spreaders in line.

When the first cases of infected Chinese visitors to Singapore surfaced in late January, a 140-strong team of government contact tracers set to work interviewing patients and identifying and quarantining those close to them.

A close contact is defined as anyone who has been within two metres and spent 30 minutes with an infected patient.