Tamil News Site Founder Arrested Under Epidemic Diseases Act

Tamil Nadu police arrested the founder of a news portal called SimpliCity on Thursday for reporting on shortage of food for postgraduates in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and alleged corruption in the public distribution system (PDS) during lockdown, reports said.

Andrew Sam Raja Pandian has been booked for offences under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a civil servant), 505 (i) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, The NewsMinute reported. This is the first time that the act has been invoked against a journalist in the state, TNM says.

Police told The Hindu that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by M Sundararajan, Assistant Commissioner (Personal). According to the report, the complainant alleged that SimpliCity’s reports were provocative enough to turn healthcare professionals and PDS employees against the Government and could lead healthcare professionals to stop work.

Pandian’s colleague told TNM that other portals had also published similar reports but “we have been targeted because we are a small organisation and can be squashed.”