Hathras: 2 Weeks After Arrest, Judicial Custody Of Kerala Journalist, 3 Others Extended

A Mathura court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of a Kerala journalist and three others arrested in Uttar Pradesh on their way to a village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gangrape and murder victim.

Arrested earlier this month by UP police under section 151 of the CrPC on the suspicion of their intention to commit some cognisable offence, the four were later booked on charges of sedition and various terror acts and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

Mathura Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajput extended the judicial custody of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, Atiqur Rahman, Alam and Masood after they were produced before her court through video conferencing on the completion of the earlier period of their judicial custody.

The court had on Friday dismissed an application filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists seeking permit for them and a lawyer to meet Kappan,

The court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody saying that the police was yet to complete the probe into the sedition and terror case against them, said APO Brajmohan Singh.

He said the magistrate extended their remand till November 2.