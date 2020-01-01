Siddhant Chaturvedi Had The Most MC Sher Response To Ananya Panday Who Defended Nepotism

Rajeev Masand’s roundtable of debutants consisted actors from the new crop of films released 2019. Among those present included Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan), Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni aur Woh), Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy), Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni), Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota), and Saloni Batra (Soni).

At one point, when the discussion around nepotism came about, Pandey - who was launched by Karan Johar went on to talk about how she’s filled with gratitude for being Chunky Pandey’s daughter.

“Everyone says that it’s all glamorous and I’ve gotten everything that I wanted. But I’m very grateful that I’m my Dad’s daughter and I wouldn’t want it any other way. When people hate on me for nepotism, I’m not going to shy away that I’m Chunky Pandey’s daughter. My Dad has worked really hard and he’s still working.”

The actress went on saying, “I’m so proud of him. I’m proud of being his daughter. When Student got delayed, my Dad didn’t even congratulate me till it released. That’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how indispensable people are. Anything can happen and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience and I’ve seen my Dad go through a lot. I overcompensate personally. I’ll come extra early to places. I’m so happy I’ve this chance, I’m the most starstruck person in a room.”

She didn’t quite stop there, adding, “Just because my Dad is an actor I’m not gonna say no to a film. My Dad never did a Dharma film, my Dad never went on Koffee with Karan. It isn’t as easy people say it is. Everyone has their own journey.”

All this while, everybody quietly heard her with Siddhant Chaturvedi sitting tight right next to Pandey. Then he grabbed his chance.

“Everyone has their own struggle. But difference yahi hai ki jahan hamare sapne poore hotein hai, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai.” (The difference is that where our dreams get fulfilled that’s where their struggles begin).

Spoken like MC Sher, no less.

Watch the clip below: