'Shocked And Speechless': Actors And Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput

NEW DELHI — Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has allegedly committed suicide, reports suggested.
Thirty-four-year-old Rajput was reportedly battling depression for a while now.
Rajput, who began his acting career as the male lead of hit television show Pavitra Rishta in 2009, acted in a slew of remarkable films like Kai Po Che, Dhoni, Chhicchore, and Sonchiriya.
Rajput’s death shocked the industry and his fans. On social media people urged their friends and followers to take care of their mental health, reach out to friends regularly and talk to people when they are struggling.
(This is a developing story)
If you or someone you know needs help, mail icall@tiss.edu or dial 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday, 8am to 10pm) to reach iCall, a psychosocial helpline set up by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
