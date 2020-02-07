'Shikara' Movie Review: A Simplistic Nostalgia Piece That Reduces The Kashmiri Conflict To A Binary

Shikara, which advertised itself as the ‘untold story of the Kashmiri Pandits,’ is actually a love story first, set against the backdrop of militant insurgency in Kashmir. The film spends more time drawing out characters that suffered as a result of the militant-led violence than it does in probing the political context that caused it in the first place. As a love story, it works, but as a drama about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, it’s hollow and has nothing revelatory to say.

Written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra (who’s also the director), Abhijat Joshi and Rahul Pandita, the film begins with a charming meet-cute. Shiv Kumar Dhar, a poet and PhD aspirant, meets Shanti, a nurse, when the two are randomly chosen to play extras in a movie that’s being shot in the valley. It’s an endearing set-up and the film’s two leads, Aadil Khan and Sadia, exuberantly youthful, share an easy chemistry. Chopra takes his time to carve out the tenderness of their new romance and the writing here isn’t just rich with poetic flair but also carries doomful undercurrents.

As the couple (both compelling performers) build their new house, amidst a celebration of Kashmiri folk songs and rogan josh, Chopra and his director of photography, Rangarajan Ramabadran, compose their frames with haunting melancholy. Shiv and Shanti’s love-making sequence, shot in a shikara cutting through a narrow stretch of a lake enclosed by weeds, symbolises their freedom that’s about to be snatched away. More crucially, these scenes are shot in the darkness of the night, illuminated by a lamp, ominously foreshadowing the perilous times ahead.