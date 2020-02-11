Sharon Choi, 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho's Interpreter, Is Ultimate Winner At Oscars

Sharon Choi, a filmmaker and fellow director Bong Joon Ho’s interpreter during this awards show season, is the true winner of the 2020 Oscars. Mentions of Choi blew up on social media on Sunday when she took the stage several times throughout the 92nd Academy Awards to translate the Parasite director’s acceptance speeches.

How about a hand for Sharon Choi, the interpreter who's been just as excellent in speaking for Bong Joon-ho this awards season! #Oscarshttps://t.co/aHOAQK3Y8T — Jao (@Jaollibee) February 10, 2020

also: BJH's interpreter sharon choi did a stunning job during that best director acceptance speech, like she always does. — Lenika Cruz (@lenikacruz) February 10, 2020

wanna shout out Sharon Choi — filmmaker and Bong Joon-ho’s translator. she’s a consummate professional who translates w/ nuance and clarity which is awesome bec if it were me i’d start every one of bong’s speeches with “now listen up u little bitches” — Amanda Rosenberg (@AmandaRosenberg) February 9, 2020

Additionally, interviews cropped up of the 25-year-old Korean American talking about her directing aspirations as well as Bong calling her a “great filmmaker.” In one post-show interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Choi shared how translating on such a large stage made her “super anxious,” but that it’s “been great.” When she was pressed about her own ambitions, Bong stepped in to say, “She’s perfect, and we all depend on her. She’s also a great filmmaker.”

Bong was asked in another post-show interview whether he would help Choi with her film work in the future. “You already know she’s a filmmaker. She studied film in the university. So, I’m so curious about her script. Actually, she’s writing some feature-length script. I’m so curious about it,” the director said, while Choi blushed and laughed by his side.

Bong Joon Ho says his translator Sharon Choi is writing a script: "I'm curious about it" pic.twitter.com/SKP7tq0pya — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Choi, who lives in Seoul, has reportedly only been working with Bong since May 2019, according to The Guardian. She was “an indispensable part of his team” at the Cannes Film Festival, where Parasite won the Palme d’Or, per The Guardian. It’s unclear what the script she’s writing is about, but it seems that she’s already quite beloved on social media. In one of the many posts about her on Twitter on Oscars night, someone even made a composite of some of her awards season appearances:

THEY MADE AN EDIT FOR THE LADY TRANSLATOR ARE YALL INSANE pic.twitter.com/DVGTYmdgyt — give it up for parasite everybody! 🥳#⃝ ☭ (@365deux) February 10, 2020