'Cyclops' Shark Caught With 1 Giant Eye Looks Too Weird To Be Real

Fishermen discovered a rare “Cyclops” albino shark with only one giant eye in a recent catch off Maluku province in Indonesia, the Sun reported earlier this month.

They were cutting open an adult shark that died in the net and found the already-dead one-eyed fetus. They reported the find to the local marine office and turned in the specimen.

“We found three babies inside its stomach, but one of them looked strange with only one eye. Its color was strange too, like milk,” one of the fishermen said, per ZME Science.