Decoding Depression Through The Eyes And Experience Of Shaheen Bhatt

Given the problematic depiction of mental illness in pop-culture, it’s quite hard to find an honest and a sensitive account of what it’s actually like to live with clinical depression. The casualness with which the term ‘depression’ gets thrown around makes it even harder for us as collective to empathise with those who actually endure the true extent of it. In the book, I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier, author Shaheen Bhatt bares her soul, taking the reader into her searing pain with remarkable specificity. Bhatt, 31, was diagnosed with depression at 18, but was dealing with it since the age of 13. Among other things, the book features scanned copies of her diary entries and as one can imagine, the notes are difficult, gut-wrenching and yet, essential to read if one has to holistically understand the crippling effects depression can inflict on a person. A diary entry dated January 23, 2018 reads, “Always ill at ease. Always a ways away from happy. Always far from who I want to be. I’m tired of myself in so many ways. Tired of the melodrama. Tired of even being tired. Even I’ve reached a point where I look at myself and think, ‘Oh, come on. Life isn’t really so bad and nothing warrants this piteous internal and external moaning.’ Boohoo, life hurts and it’s unfair. Well, fuck. We all know that. What next?” Bhatt was initially conflicted about putting her personal scribbles out in the public domain. "Just before we went to print, I was like, are we sure? I thought about it and then I said, I need to own my truth,” she told HuffPost India, over a cup of a tea at Taj Lands End in suburban Mumbai. The hardest part about battling depression, Bhatt said, was telling people she loves and who love her, that she’s going through it. “You worry that it’ll change the way they look at you. You know they’re going to treat you with care. But you worry that they’ll start treating you with too much care.”

She also points out that answering basic questions like, "Are you feeling okay" becomes taxing and exhaustive. "You're not okay but you don't have the strength to explain that. You just want to be left alone. But then you also want to reassure those who are concerned. Which makes it worse. Over time, they start understanding." Bhatt had days when she'd cancel plans and appointments at the eleventh hour and feel terrible about it. "But fortunately, I'm surrounded by people who came from a place of empathy. I'm eternally grateful to find such a solid support system." The author points out that she's deeply aware of her privilege and how it enabled her to not only cope with her illness in a significantly better way than many others but also to talk about it. Bhatt is the elder sister of actor Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. In the book, she writes:

Flipboard CLOSE “I’m well aware that it is my privilege that allows me this platform through which I can talk about depression and the havoc it wreaks. Part of why I have been given this opportunity had to do with who my family is and that fact that I live with depression is particularly interesting when it’s put into the context of my family.” Says Bhatt, “My life is a best case scenario for someone living with depression.” In her book, she puts her privilege in perspective with great clarity. “My lifestyle is an advantage when it comes to living with my condition. It provides me with easy access to the medical and social resources I need to support and fuel my recovery, which are both necessities and luxuries so many don’t have access to. I can wake up on a bad day and afford to stay in bed. I can pay the price good medical care and therapy come at and I am lucky to have family and friends who are well-informed and supportive.” She points out that despite the accessibility she enjoys, it has been an incredibly tough journey. “Just imagine the plight of those who don’t have the same benefits as I do. Somebody told me recently, we’ve about 1.5 million engineers that graduate every year in India. Do you know how many mental health professionals do?” I say no. “Only 2000. So just think about those in smaller towns where they don’t even have the vocabulary to identify their illness. Even in a big city like Mumbai, the stigma exists. It’s only relatively lesser.”