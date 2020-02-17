Shaheen Bagh: SC Appoints Sanjay Hegde To Talk With Protesters About Alternate Protest Site

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Women of Shaheen Bagh march towards Home Ministry to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over new citizenship law on February 16, 2020.

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed senior counsel Sanjay Hedge and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to hold talks with protestors on moving the Shaheen Bagh protest to an alternate site where no public place is blocked.

The bench comprising Justice Kaul and Justice KM Joseph suggested that the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh be shifted to an area earmarked for protests, such as Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar.

“We are not saying that people don’t have the right to raise their concerns. The question is where to protest? Because if this continues on the roads today for this legislation, tomorrow it could be done for another legislation,” The Indian Express quoted Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul as saying.

Democracy works on expressing views but there are lines and boundaries for it, the top court said regarding the Shaheen Bagh protest.

The court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into any alternatives that can be agreed upon. The bench pointed out that there are certain places earmarked for protests like Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.