Shaheen Bagh Inspires Similar Anti-CAA Protests In Prayagraj, Gaya, Kolkata

MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images Protesters stand in front of a banner during a demonstration at Shaheen Bagh area. The photo was taken on 7 January, 2020.

The peaceful and organised protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has inspired similar sit-in protests against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar and Kolkata.

A group of women began a sit-in at Prayagraj’s Mansoor Ali Park on Sunday, according to The Indian Express. Sara Ahmed, one of the organisers of the protest, told the newspaper, “We will make this sit-in like the one at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. If women of Delhi can sit outside in the cold, why can’t we? We will sit here for 24 hours and continue our protest in the coming days. It will not stop.”

Similar protests are also being organised in other states including Gaya and Kolkata.

Hundreds of people have been holding a peaceful protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) since 29 December in the Shanti Bagh locality of Gaya. The women go home late in the evening with the men still protesting, according to The Times of India. The report added that blankets have been organised through on-the-spot donation. The organisers said the protest is indefinite, but they may review it after the Supreme Court takes up the CAA matter.

The protest by women in Park Circus area, taking place since 7 January, is being touted as Kolkata’s Shaheen Bagh, according to PTI.

“From bright young boys and girls to social activists, writers and artistes, many people have assembled at a protest site in Park Circus and are giving speeches from a makeshift podium. This is a spontaneous, apolitical movement against CAA and NRC,” Muzaffar Ali, a garments trader from Beniapukur area told PTI on Sunday.