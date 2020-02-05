AAP Slams Delhi Police, Family Refutes Claim After Shaheen Bagh Shooter Linked To Party

ANI ANI / Reuters Police officers detain Kapil Gujjar, who fired multiple shots in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where people have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act since December 15.

Kapil Gujjar who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week confessed to being a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said on Tuesday, sparking a war of words between the BJP and the AAP.

In response to the Delhi Police’s statements, AAP hit out at the BJP for indulging in “dirty politics”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said that Kapil and his father had joined the AAP in early 2019. As proof, the police spoke of photographs found on the 25-year-old’s phone with AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Aatishi that were leaked earlier, NDTV reported. Police say they had seized Kapil’s mobile phone and retrieved WhatsApp data.

Kapil’s family, however, refuted the police’s claim.

His uncle Fatesh Singh told PTI, “I have no idea where these photographs are circulating from. My nephew Kapil had no association with any political party nor does any other member from the family. My brother, Gaje Singh, (his father) fought assembly elections in 2008 on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and lost. After that no one from our family had any links with any political party.“ Singh added that Kapil also doesn’t have friends associated with the AAP or any other political party. Gaje had also contested the 2012 civic body polls from the BSP, the police said.

AAP slams Delhi Police

At a press conference on Tuesday night, AAP accused the Delhi Police of acting on BJP’s behest.

“How did the photo that is the part of the investigation reach the BJP before the police statement was issued? In the morning, Manoj Tiwari (Delhi BJP chief) said that the gunman was from AAP. How did he know this?” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asked.

Singh slammed the Deputy Commissioner of Police said he should pin the lotus on his shirt.