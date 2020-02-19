Hindustan Times via Getty Images Protesters raise slogans ahead of their march to Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, at Shaheen Bagh, on February 16, 2020 in New Delhi.

Senior counsel Sanjay Hedge and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran, who were appointed as interlocutors by the Supreme Court, visited Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to talk with the protesters. A peaceful sit-in has been continuing for over two months at Shaheen Bagh against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The interlocutors explained the Supreme Court order to the protesters. “The Supreme Court order acknowledges your (people’s) right to protest, however, this agitation is leading to a blockade. It is causing disruption in people’s daily lives and as much as it is your right to protest, it is also their right to conduct their lives without interruption,” Ramachandran said while reading out the order, according to The Indian Express.

“As a country, we must respect each other’s rights. We should resolve this issue together and should become a global example,” she added.

Many protesters said that they will cleat the site only after CAA was removed. Responding to the concerns, Ramachandran, according to PTI, said all the points will be put forward before the Supreme Court and discussed in detail.

“However, I want to say one thing. A country that has daughters like you can never face any threats,” Ramachandran added.

Later, talking to reporters, Ramachandran said that they will come back on Thursday because it’s not possible to complete talks in a single day.