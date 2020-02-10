Shaheen Bagh Protests: Supreme Court Says Roads Can’t Be Blocked Indefinitely

NurPhoto via Getty Images People protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRP) in Shaheen bagh area of New Delhi on 2 February 2020.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh. The protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been going on for almost two months now.

The matter was heard by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice KM Joseph.

The court, according to PTI, said protesters cannot block public road and create inconvenience for others. People are entitled to protest but they have to do so in an area designated for protest, the top court added.

Justice Kaul also observed that “there cannot be indefinite protests in a common area”, according to Livelaw. “If everybody starts protesting everywhere, what will happen.”