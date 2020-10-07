'Public Places Cannot Be Occupied Indefinitely': SC On Shaheen Bagh Petitions

Getty Images via Getty Images People sit at a distance as they continue their protest against CAA amid a lockdown order by Delhi's government as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 on March 23, 2020 in Shaheen Bagh.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that while dissent and democracy go hand in hand, protests must be carried out in designated area. The court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning road blockade at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The bench led by SK Kaul said that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely and such kind of occupation of public place for protests is not acceptable.

“We live in an age of technology and development and social media often sees parallel conversations with no constructive outcome,” Justice Kaul said. He added that social media channels often fraught with danger lead to highly polarising environment and this is what was witnessed in Shaheen Bagh, according to LiveLaw. “Started out as a protest and caused inconvenience to commuters.”