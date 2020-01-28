Hate Speech: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Will Rape, Kill Your Sisters, Says BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Facebook/parveshsahibsingh/ BJP MP Parvesh Verma in a file photo.

The BJP on Tuesday continued to attack the protests in New Delhi’s ﻿Shaheen Bagh and this time it was straight up hate speech. BJP MP Parvesh Verma said that if Shaheen Bagh continued, it will become a Kashmir-like situation in Delhi and “they’ll” enter homes and rape “sisters and daughters” unless BJP was voted to power. BJP MP from West Delhi, Verma, was campaigning for the upcoming elections when he also made communal remarks saying all mosques on government land will be razed and Shaheen Bagh will be cleared within an hour if the BJP was voted to power. Speak to ANI Verma said, “Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They’ll enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There’s time today, Modi ji and Amit Shah won’t come to save you tomorrow...”

#WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma says, "...Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think & take a decision. They'll enter your houses, rape your sisters&daughters, kill them. There's time today, Modi ji & Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." pic.twitter.com/1G801z5ZbM — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

As the Delhi Assembly Elections get closer, BJP leaders have continued to attack Shaheen Bagh protesters, trying to demonise and discredit them, calling them everything from “anti-national” to “tukde tukde gang”. Verma upped the ante against the protesters, giving the protests a communal colour, saying voting for the BJP would mean a Shaheen Bagh free Delhi, something even other party leaders have said. He also said all mosques on government land in the city will be removed. NDTV quoted Verma as saying, “This is not just another election. It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land.”