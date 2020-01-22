Delhi LG Anil Baijal Wants Shaheen Bagh Protests Called Off Because Of 'Inconveniences' To Public

NurPhoto via Getty Images A woman at the protest in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC.

After meeting a delegation of protesters, Baijal tweeted, “Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc. due to blockade of road.”

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday requested protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi to call off their protests citing “inconveniences” to school children and daily commuters.

The Shaheen Bagh protests is one of the most resilient to have come out of all the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests with women on the forefront. Hundreds of women, mostly residents of the area, have been sitting on a 24/7 peaceful protest since December 15 against the CAA.

The women of Shaheen Bagh have become the face of anti-CAA protests in Delhi and have inspired several such indefinite protests including one at the iconic clock tower in Lucknow.

This show of peaceful dissent has faced much resistance from the authorities.

Baijal’s comments come a day after the Delhi police claimed that the protests have caused “anxiety” among parents of school-going children because of the blockade.

On Monday the Delhi police Twitter handle said, “We have already appealed to you once before. Meanwhile, more complaints have been received regarding inconvenience due to blockade of Road No.13A, particularly to school children who are facing extreme hardship in reaching their schools, coaching centres and private tuitions.”