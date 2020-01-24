MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images In this photograph taken on January 7, 2020, children shout slogans during a demonstration at Shaheen Bagh area.

Earlier this week, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the district magistrate (DM) of south-east Delhi, asking for an investigation into a complaint they received that the children of Shaheen Bagh are being “misled” about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by their elders and, as a result, may be suffering from ‘mental trauma’.

The top government child rights body has requested the DM to send a child protection officer and a police child welfare officer to “identify these children and arrange counselling session for them and also for their parents, if deemed fit”.

Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the NCPCR, spoke to HuffPost India and attempted to explain the reason behind NCPCR issuing such a letter.

Kanoongo also forwarded a copy of the letter his office sent to the DM, embedded later in this article.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

How did the NCPCR come to the conclusion that the children of Shaheen Bagh are suffering from ‘mental trauma’?

See, if these children are saying that they are will be sent off to detention centres, or they are saying in the videos that ‘hum maar denge kisiko’ (we will kill someone).... so they are kids, yeh aise kisiko marne ke baat nahin karte (they don’t talk about hurting people), they say all this when they are traumatised. When the child’s mind will be traumatised and disturbed, only then they will get thoughts of violence like this.

So these videos you are talking about, where kids are apparently saying ‘maar denge’, where did you see these videos?

We received a complaint, madam.

Who has filed this complaint, can you reveal that?

According to our policies, we cannot reveal the name of the complainant. We will conduct an investigation into the matter.

You have also said in your letter that children have been influenced by ‘miscommunication’. What do you mean by that?

See, you have seen the complaint, right? In the complaint, it is said that the children are saying that their elders have told them that our Prime Minister and the Home Minister will send them to detention centres if they cannot show documents of citizenship. So obviously they are under the influence of miscommunication.

On the basis of that, you have come to the conclusion that they need intervention?

Yes, they need counselling.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh is happening in the open. The media is there, it is open to everybody, everyone can go and see what is happening there. People are singing songs, painting posters and all of this is happening in public eye. There is no evidence of any violence there, so how did you come to this conclusion?

I will rely on the DM’s report on what is happening at Shaheen Bagh once it is submitted to us.

When you are saying ‘children’, what age group are you referring to?

Anyone under the age of 18 are all children.

Since you are saying that your intent is to protect children from violent content and trauma, another thing that is happening is rampant hate speech on television which more children have access to. For example, a BJP minister in Karnataka said last month that while the majority of Hindus are usually patient, when their patience is breached, another Godhra can happen. How do you think these things affect children?

File a specific complaint about hate speech involving children and we will immediately take action based on it. But first, a complaint has to be filed.