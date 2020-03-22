As the Hindi film industry comes to a complete standstill, with shoots suspended and releases stalled, Bollywood, like pretty much everyone else - other than these people on the streets of Indore - are locked in their houses.

Actors have taken to Instagram and Twitter to spread information about the Coronavirus that has emptied out streets. After Kartik Aaryan, it’s Shah Rukh Khan who took to his social media to talk about the symptoms and preventive measures of COVID-19.

In a hilarious video, the actor talks about the symptoms (cough, fever) with clips of his movies interwoven into the video. From Kal Ho Na Ho and Dil Se to Raees and Baazigar, the video has a lighthearted, hilarious tone and yet drives home the seriousness of the situation. At last count, 8 people had died of coronavirus across India while Spain and Italy are some of the worst-hit nations.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s video below which has already crossed a million views.