Shabana Azmi Injured In Accident; Condition Stable

Shabana Azmi's Twitter Feed Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Mumbai -Pune expressway on Saturday. Her condition is stated to be stable.

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, and she was being treated in a Mumbai hospital where her condition was stable, officials said. Her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar who was in the car with her escaped unhurt while the driver sustained minor injuries. Azmi (69) was first rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital inAndheri in Mumbai. “She is stable and under observation,” said Dr SantoshShetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani hospital in a statement late in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who expressed concern about the actor after the news came.

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km fromMumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which Azmi and Akhtar were traveling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday on Friday. A local police official said the car driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck. “Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-PuneExpressway OMG! Praying so hard,” actor Swara Bhaskar reacted on Twitter. After some TV channels showed an injured Azmi being carried out of her car, actor Varun Dhawan requested the media not to broadcast or publish such images.

To all my dear friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please do not splash their pictures all over it can be extremely distressing to their family and loved ones.This is just a humble request thank you 🙏 — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 18, 2020