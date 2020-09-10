The Sex Education Cast Could Not Be More Excited To Return To Work As Series 3 Gets Underway

The Sex Education cast looked like they could not be more excited about returning to work, as production on the Netflix series resumes.

Stars including Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield were seen in a new video, which showed the cast’s hilarious preparations for their return to set.

In the clip, which was shared on Twitter with the announcement series three was now in production, Asa brandished his beard trimmer to remove his facial hair and mulled over which board games to take with him to set.

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

Gillian joked that she still had “lockdown hair” as she was seen sporting a longer ’do than her character Jean Milburn usually has.

She also practised wearing a baby bump, after it was revealed Jean was pregnant at the end of the second series.

The video also featured Asa, who plays Otis Milburn, putting on his face covering before waving goodbye to his cats, while Chris Jenks, who plays Steve Morley, was disturbed during a relaxing bath with a loud alarm.

Interestingly, Chaneil Kular, who plays Anwar, was also seen getting his entire head moulded, along with the caption “Spoiler??”.

Netflix The Sex Education cast are heading back to work

A third series of Sex Education was officially confirmed back in February, before production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second series debuted in January, and finished with Adam Groff finally declaring his feelings for Eric Effiong, and another hurdle thrown in the way of Otis Milburn and Meave Wiley getting together.