The novel coronavirus has affected hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And while the majority of COVID-19 cases continue to largely affect older adults or those with preexisting health conditions, experts stress that the coronavirus can be extremely dangerous for the young and healthy, too.

“We’ve unfortunately seen very young people have severe cases of coronavirus,” said Aaron Glatt, chairman of infectious diseases and hospital epidemiologist at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Hewlett, New York. “There are people who are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and certainly in their 50s who are unfortunately getting very sick. It is myth that healthy young people have nothing to be concerned about.”

Here’s why young and/or healthy people should be concerned about coronavirus, and what to do about it:

Early data is what led experts to believe young people weren’t as susceptible

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus that we’re experiencing, making any data experts have to examine extremely limited.

“Early tracking reports of coronavirus from China showed that young people tended to get milder cases of the disease,” said Seema Sarin, director of lifestyle medicine for EHE Health in Washington D.C. “But we now know as we experience the virus first-hand there are cases of young adults and children getting extremely sick and even dying of the virus.”

Original guidelines showed that the focus should be on elderly and those who are immunocompromised, added Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency doctor based in New York. And it’s true that those individuals are the ones who are at risk the most and need protecting.

Because of that guideline, however, many people who are not in vulnerable groups dismissed the threat of coronavirus early on in the pandemic. Even now, many are calling for the removal of stay-at-home orders.

But as the virus continues to spread, there’s more data on who has severe COVID-19 infections. And young and/or healthy individuals are not as invincible as they may think.

“The CDC reported in March that 38% people who had been hospitalized due to coronavirus were between 20 and 54 years old,” Sarin said. “Half of the intensive care patients admitted during the CDC’s report period were under age 65.”

Young adults may have lifestyle habits that put them at risk for infection

“Data is still being collected, but it suggests that even though about 80% of coronavirus deaths are among older adults, young people can be at risk due to behaviors that can damage their lungs, like vaping,” Sarin said.

This supports a study published in the Chinese Medical Journal that found those diagnosed with coronavirus who were smokers were 14 times more likely to have pneumonia.

Alcohol can also weaken a person’s immune system, which may put them at a higher risk for infections.

The other factor that comes into play for any age group is whether a person is following CDC and state guidelines. Things like not practicing social distancing, skimping on good hand washing and not wearing a mask can all increase personal risk, no matter how young or old you are.

“Some people may also be asymptomatic carriers who can then unknowingly spread coronavirus to others who are more vulnerable,” Nesheiwat said.