PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images A man watches share prices on a digital broadcast outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Seven of the 10 most valued companies suffered a combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries which alone took a hit of Rs 87,732.8 crore. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,877.66 points to close below the key 40,000-mark at 39,735.53 last week. RIL’s valuation tumbled Rs 87,732.8 crore to reach Rs 8,76,906.57 crore. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC plummeted Rs 31,148.4 crore to Rs 3,92,618.14 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 24,736 crore to Rs 6,56,888.50 crore.

