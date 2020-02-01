Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters Brokers work at their computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020.

MUMBAI — The BSE Sensex plummeted 988 points on Saturday to close below the key 40,000-mark, led by an intense broad-based selloff after the Union Budget for 2020-21 failed to live up to market expectations.

Experts said the Budget has been below par considering investors had extremely high expectations from the government to revive the economy.

Nosediving nearly 1,275 points from the day’s high, the 30-share index ended 987.96 points or 2.43% lower at 39,735.53. It hit an intra-day low of 39,631.24 and a high of 40,905.78.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 300.25 points or 2.51% to 11,661.85, sinking below the 2019 Budget day level of 11,811.15.