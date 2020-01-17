Selena Gomez Shows Off New Neck Tattoo Dedicated To An Emotional Project

The tattoo, the third one Gomez has gotten on her neck, reads “rare” and is written in the same lettering as her latest album of the same name.

Tattoo artist Bang Bang, AKA Keith McCurdy, said Gomez was “excited” about getting the neck tat, telling E! Online: “When I did her tattoo of the prayer hands about a month ago, we were listening to her album. And it’s nerve-wracking trying to critique your own work before the world sees it, and this time I could tell she was just really happy with it. She said it was her best album yet.”