This Scientist Just Gave The Best Explanation Of Covid Vaccine Safety

An immunologist has been praised for setting out a “brilliant” explanation of why we should trust Covid-19 vaccines.

The anti-vaxxer movement has, perhaps unsurprisingly, opposed Covid vaccines from the start, spreading baseless conspiracy theories both online and on the street at lockdown protests.

But even outside of these circles, the speed with which the vaccine has been developed – far faster than our usual understanding of how long it takes to reach such a development – has left many with questions about its safety.

Appearing on BBC Question Time, Professor Robin Shattock, an immunologist based at Imperial College London, sought to explain why we should be confident about vaccines.

He said: “I think we need to remember that vaccines, next to clean water, have been the single most effective public health implementation globally.

“They’ve saved more lives than any other medicines. People are concerned about this vaccine because they perceive that it’s been done too quickly, and actually we’ve done a disservice by saying ‘it takes ten years to make a vaccine’.