Scientific Adviser From 'Contagion' Says The Movie Was A Warning

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, the 2011 pandemic movie “Contagion” has recaptured the public’s interest. Now, a health expert consulted for the film says parts of the movie’s plot should’ve served as a warning about future outbreaks.

The film has been praised by some in the scientific community ― then and now ― for being accurate, albeit extreme. The plot follows the fictional MEV-1 virus, which was rapidly transmitted to people around the world as authorities sought to stem the pandemic, panic and flow of misinformation.

Tracey McNamara, a veterinary pathologist and professor in pathology at Western University of Health Sciences, assisted “Contagion” filmmakers when they made the movie a decade ago. Last week, she told BuzzFeed News she was not surprised the movie had become popular again.

“The movie really rang true, and now that we’re dealing with coronavirus, it really captured when you’re dealing with something unknown,” McNamara said.

“If people are watching it again, and if federal and state officials are watching it again, I hope they’re realizing that the movie was really about what can happen with a novel pandemic threat, and I think people should have taken it much more seriously,” she added. ”I wish people had paid closer attention to it when the film came out because it really was a warning to the federal government that this could happen and you need to prepare.”

McNamara said the filmmakers tried to make the fictional virus as realistic as possible. She was hired in light of her part in the discovery of the West Nile virus outbreak while working as a veterinarian at the Bronx Zoo. She also played a central role in pushing the government to investigate.

McNamara highlighted two notable tenets of “Contagion” as particularly relevant to the current outbreak, which has over 110,000 confirmed cases globally, but has not been classified as a pandemic: The disease’s rapid spread via human contact and the lengthy process to produce a vaccine.