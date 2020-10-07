Schitt's Creek Creator Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India For Censoring Same-Sex Kiss

Frank Ockenfels via Getty Images

Dan Levy, writer and creator of the Emmy award-winning show Schitt’s Creek, called out Comedy Central India on Wednesday night for cutting out a kiss from his show.

Levy was commenting on a clip tweeted out by the Indian channel as promo for season 5.

The scene, which shows characters from the show play ‘spin the bottle’ at aparty, includes same sex kisses.

Levy noted that the Comedy Central cut out the kiss between two male characters while keeping the other two which involved kisses between a man and a woman, and a woman and another woman.

“This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message,” he wrote.

You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove https://t.co/3ouNbuetq1 — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 6, 2020

By now, censorship in media is par for course for Indian viewers, both in our movies and on our television screens.

It’s not new to Comedy Central India either.

Early this year, the channel’s Facebook page had posted a clip from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah which cut out the host’s comments on Trump’s fondness for beef and the possibility of having to skip eating it during his India visit.

Dan Levy’s comment prompted many to call on the channel to stop censoring the Schitt’s Creek kiss.

Hey @ComedyCentralIn don’t remove anything from this beautiful show that Dan created to be free from homophobia! Removing this kiss goes directly against the message of the show! pic.twitter.com/AnYW9ws7ID — Jula (@Jula_Verne) October 6, 2020

This kind of censorship has been detrimental to societal growth as a whole. Schitt’s Creek has done so much to move the needle in favor of normalizing love and inclusivity. I hope @ComedyCentralIn recognizes the point of the show because #loveislove pic.twitter.com/bC5BE4H4gk — MadS (@mad_sincere) October 6, 2020

This is a beautiful love story for the ages and needs no censorship, @ComedyCentralIn pic.twitter.com/Y0WDgbeCxM — You Might be a Schitts Creeker If... (@schittscreeker) October 6, 2020

Just so you don't miss any of the other kisses in S5 I've put them here for you✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qOT8KZ2nbM — Lee 🏳️‍🌈✌🏻💗💜💙 (@LeonieWoolf) October 6, 2020