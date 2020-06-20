The actor said she always wanted to work in musical theatre but casting directors did not give her a chance due to her deep voice.

Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson in a file photo

Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson says she faced a lot of rejection initially in her career due to her now-famous husky voice .

The actor, who made her movie debut at the age of nine with the film North , said she always wanted to work in musical theatre but casting directors did not give her a chance due to her deep voice.

When I was a little kid, I trained as a singer because I really wanted to do musical theatre, but my voice was so deep it was impossible for me to get cast! So I went into acting instead, Johansson, 35, told Candis magazine.

I’d go on auditions, I was this cute little blonde girl, then I’d open my mouth and say (in a deep voice), ‘Buy this product, it’s fantastic!’ It was quite a disadvantage at the time. I lost count of hearing casting directors ask me if I had a sore throat,″ she added.