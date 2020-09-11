Saturday Lockdown In West Bengal Cancelled For NEET; Kolkata Metro Resumes From Monday

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A Kolkata police personnel stops a car on Howrah Bridge amid a weekly complete lockdown imposed by the West Bengal government on September 7, 2020 in Kolkata.

West Bengal on Thursday said that there would be no lockdown on Saturday, September 12, because of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams being held on Sunday, September 13.

The Mamata Banerjee government had announced lockdown for three days in September to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Friday, that is today, is a complete lockdown in the state. A complete lockdown was also held on September 7.

West Bengal had also observed lockdown on several days in August.

The Telegraph reported that the state was unlikely to announce new lockdown dates for now, with Friday being the last day of such a lockdown in light of the upcoming series of festivals in the state in September and October.

A senior official, who was not named, told the newspaper, “Further lockdowns in the latter half of September and October would hit the trading community badly during the festival season.”

Special metro service on September 13

The state announced that special metro services will be run in Kolkata on September 13 for NEET examinees. Metro services will resume for all from Monday, September 14.

PTI reported Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee as saying Sunday’s special service will exclusively be for medical entrance examinees and their guardians.

“No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians,” Banerjee said.

Examinees will need to show their admit cards metro station gates to avail this service.

The PTI report said that a total of 66 trains — 33 each in up and down directions — will be run on September 13 from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

A metro train will be available every 15 minutes during this time, the report said.