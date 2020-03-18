Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Being At High Risk For Coronavirus

“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland is one of the millions of people who are at high risk of experiencing severe illness as a result of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Hyland, 29, opened up about being fearful of contracting the virus due to her health conditions during an episode of the “Brad Behavior” podcast set to air Wednesday, per People. She suffers from kidney dysplasia, a condition in which her kidneys did not properly develop before she was born. The condition has required Hyland to have multiple surgeries and two kidney transplants, one in 2012 and another in 2017 when the first failed.

“I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants so everything in this house is sanitized,” Hyland said.

While roughly 80% of those infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, it can result in a severe or fatal case for the elderly and those with other pre-existing medical conditions.