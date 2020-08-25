Trump Was Asked About Sarah Cooper's Famous Impersonations Of Him

Sarah Cooper just got the opportunity to impersonate Donald Trump weighing in on ― Sarah Cooper.

The comedian, known best for her viral lip-sync videos of Trump, hit a new milestone in her skyrocket to fame when Fox News host Steve Hilton asked the US president in an interview that aired Sunday night whether he’d watched her videos.

″She takes your speeches and she performs them. I was just wondering if you’d seen them?” Hilton asked.

“I have not,” Trump replied. “I’d like to see them, are they good or bad?”

Hilton told the president he’d find them “very entertaining.”

“If you’re saying they’re positive, I’d like to look. If they’re not positive ...” Trump trailed off.

Hilton noted that Cooper “doesn’t mean it to be positive.”

“I see,” Trump said. “Well, I’ll have to check it out.”