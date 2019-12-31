Sanjay Manjrekar Says 2019 Was His Worst Year As Commentator. Here's Why

Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said 2019 was the worst year for him as an analyst and commentator. In an interview to ESPNcricinfo, he recalled the spat with Ravindra Jadeja and his on-air comments about Harsha Bhogle.

In July this year, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a “bits and pieces player” and the all-rounder had hit back saying, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea”.

After Jadeja’s fabulous innings during the World Cup semi-final where he made 77 runs of 59 balls, Manjrekar admitted that “by bits ‘n’ pieces of sheer brilliance, he’s ripped me apart”.

Talking about Jadeja in the interview with ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said it was terrible because he made that comment (bits and pieces player) and in the very next game — the World Cup semi-final—Jadeja “played an absolute blinder of an innings”. “The kind of batting we have never seen from him.”