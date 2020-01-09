TECH
09/01/2020 3:45 PM IST | Updated 2 hours ago

Samurai Shodown Release Date, Price, And Download Size Announced For Nintendo Switch

Samurai Shodown Nintendo Switch price, download size, release date, and more announced.

HuffPost India
Samurai Shodown Nintendo Switch

SNK’s Samurai Shodown debuted on PS4 and Xbox One earlier in 2019 before arriving on Google Stadia. The Nintendo Switch version was delayed from 2019 to February 2020 with a nifty pre-order bonus revealed. SNK has finally announced the release date for the Nintendo Switch version alongside the pricing and download size for the game.

Watch the trailer for Samurai Shodown on Nintendo Switch below: 

 

Samurai Shodown Nintendo Switch price

Unlike the PS4 and Xbox One versions that launched at $59.99, the Nintendo Switch version is priced at $49.99 (approximately Rs. 3571) with a 10% pre-order discount.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on TwitterFacebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

There is also a deluxe edition priced at $59.99 normally with a 15% off pre-order discount bringing it to $50.99 (approximately Rs. 3642). This includes the first season pass that has 4 playable characters including Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki Kazama, Wan-Fu. Both versions of the game are available for pre-load now.

Samurai Shodown Nintendo Switch download size

The Samurai Shodown Nintendo Switch download size is 10.1GB.

Samurai Shodown Nintendo Switch release date

Samurai Shodown releases on February 25 for Nintendo Switch. It is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

The Mako Reactor is your one-stop destination for everything Japanese gaming in India.

MORE: gaming the mako reactor nintendo switch Nintendo japanese games