BJP's Sambit Patra Slapped With FIR For Tweets Against Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi

Nagpur, MAHARASHTRA — A complaint filed by the Congress’s youth wing has led to an FIR (First Information Report) being lodged against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra, for posting allegedly objectionable tweets against former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajeev Gandhi.

Patra has been booked under section 153-A, 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code in Civil Lines police station of Chhattisgarh’s capital city, Raipur, over a complaint filed by Chhattisgarh Youth Congress chief Koko Padi.

The FIR mentions Patra’s tweets, in which he accused Nehru of causing the Kashmir issue and Rajiv Gandhi of killing 3,000 Sikhs in 1984.

“Sambit Patra made some extremely objectionable statements from his Twitter account in which he accused former prime ministers of India- Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi- of corruption. But he has no proof to prove his allegations which were politically motivated. He is only trying to mislead the people by making such false allegations and the Youth Congress will not tolerate this. We have decided to lodge an FIR against this ‘king of lies’,” Padi said in a statement.