SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

Since the SAGs are decided by active members of the SAG-AFTRA guild, a group that heavily overlaps with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voting pool, it is a key bellwether of who will win at the Oscars.

And now it’s all but certain that “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger from “Judy” will walk away with some little gold men of their own in February after taking home the lead actor trophies at the ceremony. Laura Dern and Brad Pitt also picked prizes for their respective performances in “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Much to the disappointment of many fans, however, the ceremony didn’t redeem Jennifer Lopez, who delivered a career-best performance in “Hustlers,” and Lupita Nyong’o, nominated for a terrifying dual performance in “Us,” after they missed out on Oscar nods, which were announced last week.

Among television shows, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” starring Rachel Brosnahan, scored two of its four nominated awards ― Best Comedy Cast and an acting trophy for Tony Shalhoub. FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” also fared well, making dual winners out of its leads Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell. The Olivia-Colman-fronted “The Crown,” however, reigned supreme as the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Leonardo DiCaprio presented screen legend Robert De Niro, who was snubbed in the Best Actor category for his performance in “The Irishman,” with this year’s Life Achievement Award at the ceremony to recognize his accomplishments on and off screen over his 54-year career.