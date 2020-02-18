Sachin Tendulkar Wins Laureus Sporting Moment Award: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul And Others React

Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders of his teammates after India’s World Cup win at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

🏆 @sachin_rt 🇮🇳 Carried on the Shoulders of a Nation, the Little Master led India to their first World Cup since 1983 in 2011, at his sixth and final attempt 😱 As voted for by you, he is the ultimate Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 🙌 #Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/zFZpM8qD3j

Tendulkar tweeted that he was dedicating the award to “India, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.”

In his speech after winning the award, Tendulkar said, “It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates.”

He added that “this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that, it has stayed with me.”

Looking back, he said his journey started in 1983 when he was just 10 years old. “India won the World Cup in 1983 and at the age of 10, I didn’t understand the significance of winning that trophy. I was celebrating because everyone else was celebrating. But somewhere I knew that something special had happened to our country and I wanted to experience that one day.”

Watch his speech here: